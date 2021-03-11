7,019 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $333.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.31. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

