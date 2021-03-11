8,300 Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of National HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHC opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

