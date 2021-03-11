8,312 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

