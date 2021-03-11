83,933 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 83,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

