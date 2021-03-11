85,715 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. 220,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

