8,642 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.32. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

