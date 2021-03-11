$9.92 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce sales of $9.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $18.05 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $25.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $33.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,997. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.