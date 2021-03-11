$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $92.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $78.15 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $597.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $609.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.39 million, with estimates ranging from $457.04 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.