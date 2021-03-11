9830 Macarthur Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47.

MWK stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

