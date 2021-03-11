$996.74 Million in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report $996.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.00 million to $1.02 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CVI opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

