Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

