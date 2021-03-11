Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $669.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.60 million and the highest is $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.71. 20,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,047. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

