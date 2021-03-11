Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 1,845,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,014. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

