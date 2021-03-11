ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Separately, CL King upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

