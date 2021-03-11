ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. ABM Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. CL King lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

