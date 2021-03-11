ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

