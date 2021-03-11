ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CL King upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

