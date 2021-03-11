Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acacia Pharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BAREMSIS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

