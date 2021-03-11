Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $65.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

