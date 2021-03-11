ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 348659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,725 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $92,011.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

