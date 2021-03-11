Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.70

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.70 and last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 12725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$311.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

