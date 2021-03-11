Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head to Head Analysis

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $99.14, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.54 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -128.33 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 3.69 $17.23 million ($3.72) -31.37

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Accel Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

