Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,322. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,131. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $120,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

