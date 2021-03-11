Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.37 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.32 and a 200 day moving average of $243.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Accenture by 112.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 28,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 225,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

