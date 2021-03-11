Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

