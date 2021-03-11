Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average is $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

