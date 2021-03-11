ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCO. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 20,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $2,728,493. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.