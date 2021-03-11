Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ACCYY opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

