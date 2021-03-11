Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,234. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,437,595. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.