Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA comprises approximately 0.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 203,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $3,944,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,213. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

