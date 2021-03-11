Accredited Investors Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,427. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.