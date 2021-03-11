Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 2,105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

