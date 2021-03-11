ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) vs. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Critical Contrast

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ACI Global alerts:

This table compares ACI Global and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $5.53 million 13.54 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.46

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ACI Global and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biocept has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.78%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Biocept -237.01% -114.46% -82.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biocept beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.