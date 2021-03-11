Acorn Income Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AIF opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £50.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. Acorn Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.49.

About Acorn Income Fund

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

