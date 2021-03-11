Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) to Issue GBX 5.75 Dividend

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AIF opened at GBX 317.10 ($4.14) on Wednesday. Acorn Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 356.73 ($4.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.85.

About Acorn Income Fund

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

