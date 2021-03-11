Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

