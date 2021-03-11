Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.