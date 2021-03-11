Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

