Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 773,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,152,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $822.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

