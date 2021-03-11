Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stake Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,986 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 30,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,349. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,519,964 shares of company stock valued at $137,029,306. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

