adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €287.27 ($337.97).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €278.99. adidas has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.