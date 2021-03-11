adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €7.80 ($9.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €290.30 ($341.53). 1,123,135 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

