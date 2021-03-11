adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,293. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

