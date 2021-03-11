Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

