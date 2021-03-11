Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 10,033 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,131,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $45,041,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Zynga by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 84,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,084,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 585,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

