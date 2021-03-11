Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Cato were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cato by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cato stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

