Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

