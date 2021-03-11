Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

