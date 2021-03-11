Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,656,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,282,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $280.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.57 and its 200 day moving average is $272.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

