Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

